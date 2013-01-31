Cole set for 100th England cap against Brazil

Cole returns after missing England's last game, a 4-2 defeat by Sweden in November, through injury.

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is also back in the squad for the first time in almost a year and Everton midfielder Leon Osman, a surprise inclusion for Sweden, retains his place.

England play Brazil at Wembley on Wednesday ahead of World Cup qualifiers against San Marino and Montenegro in March.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland, Joe Hart.

Defenders: Leighton Baines, Gary Cahill, Ashley Cole, Phil Jagielka, Glen Johnson, Joleon Lescott, Chris Smalling, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Michael Carrick, Tom Cleverley, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Aaron Lennon, James Milner, Leon Osman, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere.

Forwards: Jermain Defoe, Wayne Rooney, Daniel Sturridge, Danny Welbeck.