Coleman hits back at Wenger over Ramsey fitness

Chris Coleman has blasted Arsene Wenger for giving him no warning over Aaron Ramsey's flagging fitness before the Arsenal midfielder suffered a hamstring injury.

Gareth Bale and Ramsey will not play for Wales in their friendly against the Netherlands due to respective muscle injuries.

Bale has played just 45 minutes for Madrid since helping Wales qualify for Euro 2016, due to a calf complaint.

Ramsey suffered a hamstring injury in Arsenal's Champions League contest with Bayern Munich last month, three days after playing the full 90 minutes and scoring in Arsenal's 3-0 win at Watford.

Wenger pointed the finger firmly in Coleman's direction over the injury, but the Wales boss lashed out at the Frenchman.

"Yeah I was surpised but anyone can call me up I haven't got a problem," Coleman said.

"If Wenger had a problem then call me I'll drive to Arsenal's training ground or to his office.

"Our job is hard enough without us chipping at each other, especially with a cheap shot, which is what it was. Don't comment on Gareth Bale, he has nothing to do with Arsenal.

"If he has a problem with my selection of Ramsey then pick up the phone.

"That's how it works, if I don't get correspondence from the club or a call from the manager, then that it is a green light to play him."

Coleman also suggested there was a lack of respect from Wenger to Wales, the national team boss highlighting discussions between Arsenal and England over Theo Walcott as an example.

He added: "It's plain and simple. No correspondence from Wenger to me - he called Roy [Hodgson] to speak about Theo, he didnt call me up. Why?

"Me speaking publically isn't something I would normally do but I'm paying him the respect he paid me, which is not a lot.

"It doesn't help me to burn bridges but I'm not going to sit back and be given blame when I don't deserve it.

"Maybe it's a lack of respect, what else could it be? Why wouldn't he call me up or get in touch with the medical team. Football is football but we sent him back fit. Two games later he blames us for fatigue when he could have done something about it.

"We sent him back fit because he played against Watford on Saturday. Where, after 70 minutes theyre 3-0 up, so take him off. Rest him.

"How he can get to the assumption its our responsibility I don't know. You can't just say something like that because we did nothing wrong. It doesnt serve me well to upset clubs because they're not our players.

"I don't understand why he didn't call me, that was his mistake."