'Collective' the key for Belgium, says Wilmots

Wilmots' men will take on Tunisia in Brussels on Saturday in their third of three pre-tournament friendlies before they leave for Brazil on Tuesday.

Belgium are preparing for their first appearance for the World Cup finals since 2002 where they reached the round of 16, only to lose 2-0 to eventual champions Brazil.

With a tantalising array of talent, Belgium are favourites to top Group H ahead of Russia, South Korea and Algeria but Wilmots, who was part of four World Cup squads as a player, has warned his squad against being selfish.

"If everyone continues to think of the collective everything will go well," said Wilmots.

"The biggest problem is that a player thinks he is going to make his own World Cup.

"We saw that with (former goalkeeper) Michel Preud'homme. He was so focused on his World Cup in 1990 that it was not running properly. Four years later he was in the US, much more relaxed, and it was the perfect posture. That's what I tell my players. "

Wilmots also revealed Thomas Vermaelen, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku will be rested against Tunisia, with the likes of Steven Defour, Marouane Fellaini and Divock Origi set to start.