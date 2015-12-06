Coloccini apologies for Newcastle's Palace thrashing

Newcastle United captain Fabricio Coloccini has apologised for his team's 5-1 Premier League thrashing at Crystal Palace.

In his programme notes ahead of Sunday's home match against Liverpool, the Argentina international revealed head coach Steve McClaren called his players in for extra training on their scheduled day off last Sunday.

This was a move backed by Coloccini, who reportedly feuded with McClaren in the build-up to the Selhurt Park debacle, after a performance that "let everybody down".

"At Selhurst Park we were nowhere near the level we should be when wearing the Newcastle shirt," the 33-year-old said. "And the feeling at the final whistle was horrible, knowing we had let everybody down.

"I would like to apologise to the fans, staff and the club, because we as players did not do our job.

"Our day off last Sunday was cancelled and we were bought in for extra training instead, which was the right thing to do."

Newcastle head into the Liverpool game second bottom of the Premier League table on 10 points and Coloccini called for unity among the much-criticised squad.

"We have to understand and accept all the criticism around the club and city from fans and journalists because the results are not here at the moment," he added. "We are not doing our jobs well so it is only fair that they are criticising us.

"But what is important is that we have to stick together because we are fighting for the same thing, to get results for Newcastle and try to put the team where it deserves to be in the table."