Coloccini hoping for quick Newcastle return

The Argentine was forced off at half-time during the side's recent 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion with a hamstring problem.

Manager Alan Pardew has already confirmed the 30-year-old is set to miss Sunday's encounter with Liverpool.

Coloccini is prepared to rest rather than risk worsening the problem, but is willing to work hard in order to be fit to face Swansea City and Bolton Wanderers over the Easter period.

"It's very disappointing. I don't know how bad it is yet," the Argentine told the Newcastle Evening Chronicle.

"I have a scan on Tuesday, and I hope it's not bad. We'll see. Maybe I will miss the Liverpool game. If it's a little strain, it'll be 10 days. But I will give everything to be there on the pitch.

"Of course, I don't want to take a risk. Maybe I get a worse injury if I take a risk, and could be out for three or four weeks.

"We'll see what happens. I always want to play - we'll see what the scan says."

Coloccini was delighted with the performance alongside the result against the Baggies on Sunday and is hoping the club can continue their form for the remainder of the season.

"It was a great victory, and I think we're getting back to our best," he added.

"We played very well, and it was a great result. We had to work well in defence, because we know they can score.

"I think in the last five or six games we haven't played well, but at West Brom we did really well.

"Maybe against Norwich, we didn't play well, but we got the result. At West Brom we played well and took the points.

"We just need to keep it going."