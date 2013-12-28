Coloccini: Newcastle style similar to Arsenal

Alan Pardew's charges have been one of the surprise successes in the Premier League this season thus far, racking up 33 points from 18 matches, just six adrift of Arsene Wenger's table-toppers.

With victories over Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham already secured, Newcastle will be looking to add another scalp at St James' Park.

And Coloccini is expecting a match that will be pleasing on the eye, and says Newcastle are attempting to employ a system similar to Arsenal's fluid method of football.

"We're looking forward to Arsenal, as we have a lot of confidence," he told The Shields Gazette.

"The spirit is very high and the team is working hard together. That's why we're going the right way.

"Arsenal are fighting to win the league. It's good, because we have played well against big teams.

"We try to play a similar way - we want to play football. I think it's going to be a nice game to watch."