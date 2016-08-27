Colombia name squad for Venezuela, Brazil qualifiers

Colombia coach Jose Pekerman has announced his 26-man squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Brazil.

Pekerman and Co. are fifth in the standings, three points behind table leaders Uruguay after six games.

The 66-year-old has named a strong squad as the 2018 qualifiers resume, featuring the likes of James Rodriguez, Carlos Bacca, David Ospina and Juan Cuadrado.

There was also a spot given to 25-year-old Orlando Berrio - who is yet to feature for the national team - following his performances in Atletico Nacional's Copa Libertadores-winning campaign.

However, Radamel Falcao is absent once again, having suffered an injury in pre-season playing for club side Monaco.

Colombia host Venezuela - who sit bottom with just one point after their first six games - first up on September 1, before travelling to Manaus to face Brazil five days later.

Colombia squad in full:

Goalkeepers: David Gonzalez (Independiente Medellin), David Ospina (Arsenal), Robinson Zapata (Santa Fe).

Defenders: Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Eder Alvarez Balanta (Basel), Farid Diaz (Atletico Nacional), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors), Stefan Medina (Pachuca), Jeison Murillo (Inter), Oscar Murillo (Pachuca), Davinson Sanchez (Ajax).

Midfielders: Wilmar Barrios (Boca Juniors), Edwin Cardona (Monterrey), Guillermo Celis (Benfica), Juan Cuadrado (Chelsea), Sebastian Perez (Boca Juniors), James Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Carlos Sanchez (Fiorentina), Daniel Torres (Alaves), Macnelly Torres (Atletico Nacional).

Forwards: Carlos Bacca (AC Milan), Orlando Berrio (Atletico Nacional), Teofilo Gutierrez (Rosario Central), Roger Martinez (Jiangsu Suning), Marlos Moreno (Deportivo La Coruna), Luis Fernando Muriel (Sampdoria).