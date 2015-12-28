Coman takes aim at Ibrahimovic

Former Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kingsley Coman has taken aim at Zlatan Ibrahimovic for his distant attitude toward the club's promising youngsters.

The winger came through the ranks of the PSG youth academy and trained with the Sweden international after making his official first-team debut for the Paris side in 2012-13.

Nevertheless, he does not have any good memories of his time with Ibrahimovic.

"My relationship with Ibrahimovic was completely neutral," the 19-year-old told Kicker.

"He is not the type of player to approach the younger players and give them advice.

"He only cares about himself."

Coman eventually left PSG for Juventus in July 2014 - only to join Bayern Munich on a two-year loan deal ahead of this season - and he has made it clear that he never felt at home at the Ligue 1 champions after making the step up to their senior side.

"There were a lot of different clans in the team. It was not easy to integrate and become part of the team," he added.

"I never felt well with the first team.

"The competitions for places is huge. Winning titles is all that matters."