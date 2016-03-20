Coman wants to stay at Bayern forever

Kingsley Coman is loving life at Bayern Munich and wants to stay with the Bundesliga champions for the remainder of his career.

The France international joined Bayern from Juventus on a two-year loan deal at the start of the season for a fee of €7 million and has since become an important first-team member at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern have an option to make Coman's stay at the club permanent for an additional €21m at any time up until 30 April 2017 and the 19-year-old is keen to remain at his current club.

"Players with successful careers often don't make too many transfers," Coman told Telefoot.

"I am already at one of the three best clubs in the world, so I would not mind it at all to stay at Bayern my entire career."

Coman played a key role in Bayern's Champions League last-16 win over Juventus in midweek, setting up Thomas Muller's equaliser in the final seconds of normal time in Wednesday's second leg before netting to make it 4-2 in extra-time the Bavarians won 6-4 on aggregate.

He added: "The win over Juventus is probably the best thing that has ever happened to me during my professional career. It was the most beautiful game I have taken part in.

"Pep Guardiola told me to give my all and to try to force something when he brought me on. I think Guardiola is the best coach in the world from a tactical point of view. I can only thank him for all he has done for me so far.

"I always give my all to improve as a player and I feel that I am getting better every day."