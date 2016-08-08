Coman wants to stay for 'many years' at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman says he wants to stay at the club for "many years" to come.

The France international is set to start the second season of a two-year loan at the Allianz Arena from Juventus after an impressive 2015-16 campaign for his club ended with him helping his country to the final of Euro 2016.

Bayern paid €7million to loan Coman and hold the option to purchase him on a permanent basis at any time until April 2017 for an additional fixed fee of €21m.

Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said last week there was a "huge probability" Bayern would activate the clause and Coman himself is eager to remain with them for the long-term.

"I would like to stay," the 20-year-old told Kicker. "It was one of my goals when I arrived here that I will play here for longer [than the two years].

"Bayern is one of the best clubs in the world and I want to play many, many years here. I see myself here for many years, even if you never know exactly how these years will run.

"It was a wonderful year. It was my first season in which I played a lot. This year has brought me forward in every case. I have made a great progress and it was a very good decision to move to Bayern."

Coman, though, is still gutted by France falling at the final hurdle at the Euros last month, with Portugal beating them 1-0 in extra time.

He added: "It was a depressing feeling to lose because the chance to become European champions playing in our own country will probably never come back to me."