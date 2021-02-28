Comeback at Leicester moves Arsenal up to ninth

Arsenal moved up to ninth place in the Premier League standings after coming back from o secure a 3-1 victory over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Youri Tielemans put Leicester ahead on six minutes when he surged forward before firing the ball past Bernd Leno into the far corner.

The Gunners managed to level matters in the 39th minute when David Luis headed home A well-worked free kick by Willian.

Arsenal then took the lead on the stroke of half-time through Lacazette’s penalty, awarded after Wilfred Ndidi’s handball in the box.

Leicester were then dealt a blow when Harvey Barnes was forced off the field through injury six minutes into the second half and later lost Jonny Evans too.

The Gunners sealed their win in the 52 minutes when Pepe tapped the ball into an empty net from Willan’s cutback.

Arsenal rise to ninth with 37 points, one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, who host Burnley on Sunday.

Leicester miss the chance to move up to second place. They are on 49 points, behind Manchester United on goal difference.