Commission rejects FFP challenge by agent

The rules - aimed at encouraging Europe's top clubs to break even - were challenged by Striani last year, but the European Commission (EC) informed him of its intention to reject the appeal in May.

A letter sent to Striani, who argued that the regulations would restrict investment in clubs and limit players’ wage and transfer fee inflation, pointed out that the regulations applied to clubs rather than agents and that he had no legitimate interest in challenging them.

UEFA president called for the European Union to back the FFP regulations in an October speech.

And though Striani has made a number of submissions to the Commission with a view to getting FFP rules changes, he has been unsuccessful once again.

In its conclusion, the EC said: "The Commission, in its discretion to set priorities... concludes that there are insufficient grounds for carrying out a further investigation into the alleged infringement(s) and consequently rejects your complaint.

"Regarding your claim that the break-even requirement infringes Articles 45 TFEU (free movement of workers), 56 TFEU (free movement of services) and 63 TFEU (free movement of capital), the Commission does not intend to investigate these further.

Striani is permitted to challenge the decision at the General Court of the European Union.