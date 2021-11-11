Confirmed! Steven Gerrard named as Aston Villa manager

Steven Gerrard has been announced as the new Aston Villa manager.

Gerrard replaces Dean Smith at Villa Park, who was sacked following five straight defeats in the Premier League at the weekend. The former Liverpool midfielder leaves Rangers, where he won the league last season.

Gerrard's first job will be to fix the form that has seen Villa underwhelm this season, following the sale of captain Jack Grealish to Manchester City over the summer.

Aston Villa currently lie in 16th in the Premier League with Brighton next on the horizon in the Premier League.