Conte envious of Belgium's football movement

Antonio Conte believes Italy could learn from Belgium's football philosophy and would snatch it away for himself if given the chance.

The two nations won their qualifying groups for Euro 2016 and have been drawn alongside one another in Group E for the tournament in France.

Belgium came out on top when the pair met in a friendly last month, the FIFA rankings' number one nation coming from behind to win 3-1 in Brussels.

Asked what aspect of Belgium's game he would take for his own at the 2015 Globe Soccer event, Conte replied: "It's difficult to find a particular strength in Belgium, they are all good.

"From [Romelu] Lukaku and [Christian] Benteke up front, [Eden] Hazard, [Axel] Witsel and [Radja] Nainggolan in midfield, not forgetting [Vincent] Kompany at the back, it's hard to give an indication.

"Then in goal, besides [Thibaut] Courtois, you cannot forget the Liverpool goalkeeper [Simon Mignolet] who against us seemed insurmountable.

"It's no coincidence that Belgium are on top of the rankings, but the result of years of work.

"More than one player, I'd steal their whole football movement."

Belgium boss Marc Wilmots, named Coach of the Year at the 2015 Globe Soccer Awards, suggested Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti would be his choice, while also praising Juventus trio Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Andrea Barzagli.

"With all due respect to the Italy attackers I would remove Verratti and the Juventus defenders," he said.

"They are the strongest point of a team that has always been formidable and knows how to control the tempo of the game in midfield."