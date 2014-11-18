Conte happy with effort but not with Italian clubs
Antonio Conte is delighted with the progress Italy are making during his tenure following the 1-0 friendly win over Albania on Tuesday.
Just 48 hours after a 1-1 Euro 2016 qualifier draw against Croatia, Italy extended their unbeaten start under Conte thanks to an 82nd-minute header from substitute Stefano Okaka on debut.
It was far from a convincing performance, with Albania impressing, and they were only denied from taking the lead by the woodwork after Sokol Cikalleshi's fierce 30-yard effort in the 38th minute.
But given the short turnaround, Conte - who is unhappy with the lack of support he is getting from Italian clubs - was content with the performance.
"We've won five of our six games [that Conte has been in charge for] and drew one," Conte told RAI Sport.
"Some might sneer, but my lads want to play and to get into the Nazionale [national team].
"We just have to keep working.
"I very much liked the effort of the lads, as in a day and a half we prepared against an Albania side that played its first choice team.
"We proved that if we want to, we can achieve anything."
Conte expressed his annoyance with Serie A clubs, who he feels are not helping the national team spend time together.
"This requires patience, as it is not a good moment for Italian football, but even then, we won five and drew one," he added.
"We will try to work, to have a few meetings to understand the situation in general.
"I need to work with these lads, as being without them for four months is a problem.
"If the Nazionale comes at the bottom of the pile, then at least let's state that and everyone can take responsibility for that situation."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.