Conte happy with Juve's attacking threat

Stephan Lichtsteiner's first-half header was added to by goals after the break from Giorgio Chiellini and Arturo Vidal in the comfortable Serie A victory.



It extended Juve's lead at the top to nine points after Roma's clash at home to Parma was suspended due to a waterlogged pitch.



Conte was satisfied with his team's performance in the Derby d'Italia but said there were more goals to be had for the league's top-scoring side.



"We won. That's good. We prepared this game in every minute detail, including how they might mark Andrea Pirlo or not mark him by bringing Mateo Kovacic and Ricky Alvarez on him in turns," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.



"We played well and it's just a shame we conceded that goal which created a bit of anxiety.



"People ask why I continue waving my arms like crazy on the touchline, it's because I know it just takes one moment of fortune to score and the game is open again when the tension sets in.



"We are the top scorers in Serie A but could've had more goals tonight.



"(Inter goalkeeper) Samir Handanovic did very well on several occasions and we weren't as accurate as we could've been, but I was more interested in the performance and I'm happy with that."



Lichtsteiner's 16th-minute opener came with a header into the bottom corner from Andrea Pirlo's pass from a central area.



All three other goals were largely scrappy, including Rolando's 72nd-minute effort for the visitors at Juventus Stadium.



Conte said his wingers, including Lichtsteiner, were given the freedom to get forward when attacking.



"It's rare we go on the counter-attack, as we don't have players with those characteristics. We study our opponents and how to limit their strengths, but still maintain our own strong points," he said.



"When attacking, our wingers go on the same level as the strikers. A 3-5-2 is variable and all down to the interpretation.



"There are others who use this system in a more defensive way and to go on the counter, but that's not our style."