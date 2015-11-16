Conte: Italy are on the right path

Italy head coach Antonio Conte believes his team are on the right path despite suffering a 3-1 defeat to Belgium last time out.

Ahead of Tuesday's home match against Romania, the former Juventus boss insists he is happy with how the country's players are deploying his methods in preparation for Euro 2016.

Conte feels the Belgium game could easily have ended with a more positive result and is optimistic over where Italy stand ahead of the game in Bologna.

"I hope to see a continuation of what we saw in Belgium," he said. "That means a team that knows what to do both in and out of possession.

"On Friday little moments went against us, we had a few lapses and paid dearly.

"But the path we are on is the right one. On Tuesday we are ready to play a good match and continue what we saw in Belgium.

"I didn't expect to be able to develop a specific style in such a short space of time with these players, that is gratifying and gives me satisfaction.

"We want to play proactive football, not waiting, we want to force the play. I think that is the best way, the right way for the team.

"The players I have available offer great willingness and openness, both mentally and tactically."

Conte has consistently said the time is not right for talks on a contract extension and is aware of how quickly things changed for his predecessor Cesare Prandelli after signing a new deal shortly before the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

"I feel very good in the role and I am happy with the work I am doing," he said.

"There will be time to talk to the Federation, but I also know that a lot will depend on the outcome, how things go.

"I am thinking about what happened a year-and-a-half ago: Prandelli signed a contract renewal and after two months was forced to resign because it didn't go well.

"We are slaves to the result, our work is evaluated by results and after that there will be time for everything else."