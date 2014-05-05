Conte's future as Juventus coach not secured

Conte's Juve celebrated their third Scudetto title - secured on Sunday when Roma lost to Catania - with a 1-0 home win over Atalanta on Monday.

The hat-trick of Serie A titles has taken Juve to 30 first division championships in Italy, while their win over mid-table Atalanta - powered by Simone Padoin's 72nd-minute goal - was Conte's 100th in charge of the first team.

"I am very proud to have, along with the lads, achieved that tally (100 wins). There are exceptional numbers in our campaign, as I think we have an average of almost 90 points each season. That is tough to improve upon," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

"I repeat, we have to evaluate everything in all aspects and we'll see.

"People often forget that the history of Juventus becomes a handicap to growth, even on a European level. Last season we went out in the Champions League quarter-finals to the eventual winners and people acted as if we'd failed.

"This term we certainly didn't have a good Champions League but we grew in the Europa League and went so close to the final. Everything needs time and patience."

Conte hinted fatigue after three years of pressure on them in their title pursuits may have taken its toll, although he ruled out simply taking a 12-month break from the job.

"I think what this team did in Italy cannot be improved. We have to understand many things after three very intense and tiring years," he said.

"Those close to me know what I put into the team over three years and what the players put into it with me.

"Sabbatical year? No. I just need to talk to the club and we'll make the necessary evaluations.

"I am a Juventino, I was even when I went around the country to work as a coach and learn. I am now that I am the Juventus coach and will be in future. It is my family.

"Having said that, we need to sit down, confront our opinions on matters and in a relaxed manner see what the situation is.

"I don't want to say I need reassurances. I will say what I need to say with the club, so together we can evaluate what is best for Juventus. I want what is best for Juventus, in every way."