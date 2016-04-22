Copa Libertadores Review: Sao Paulo beat The Strongest to last 16 with draw
Sao Paulo and defending champions River Plate advanced to the last 16, where they will face Toluca and Independiente del Valle respectively.
A 1-1 draw was enough for Sao Paulo to progress to the round of 16 in the Copa Libertadores ahead of The Strongest.
Only a point separated second-placed Sao Paulo and The Strongest heading into Thursday's sixth and final Group 1 fixture.
And Sao Paulo pipped The Strongest to a spot in the knockout stages thanks to the stalemate in La Paz, Bolivia.
The Strongest made a dream start in front of their home fans at Estadio Hernando Siles, when Paraguayan midfielder Ernesto Cristaldo headed home a 29th-minute free-kick from inside the six-yard box.
But Sao Paulo hit back on the stroke of half-time, Jonathan Calleri rising highest to direct a header past goalkeeper Daniel Vaca.
The match ended on a fiery note after Sao Paulo keeper Denis was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card as tempers erupted, with Calleri also seeing red.
Sao Paulo will now meet Mexican side Toluca in the two-legged last-16 tie.
Defending champions River Plate advanced as group winners courtesy of their 4-3 victory over Trujillanos.
Former Argentina international Andres D'Alessandro - back at River for the first time since leaving for Europe in 2003 - scored a first-half brace to inspire the title holders in Buenos Aires.
Camilo Mayada and Lucas Alario struck in the second half to put River 4-1 up by the 71st minute after Maurice Cova pulled a goal back on the half-hour mark.
Quick-fire goals from Trujillanos pair Franklin Gonzalez and James Cabezas ensured a nervy finale but River held on.
Awaiting River in the round of 16 are Independiente del Valle.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.