Coppa Italia Review: Udinese, Torino win comfortably

All three Serie A clubs advanced in the Coppa Italia on Sunday, with both Udinese and Torino registering comfortable victories.

Udinese defeated Lega Pro leaders Novara 3-1 at home, Torino conceded the opener against Serie B's Pescara only to triumph 4-1, while Serie A debutants Carpi won 2-0 over Livorno after extra time.

At the Stadio Communale Friuli, Udinese led 2-0 at half-time thanks to a 40-yard stunner from Guilherme and Cyril Thereau's tap-in two minutes apart.

The hosts' goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis gave Novara some hope in the 74th minute when he fumbled Daniele Buzzegoli's free-kick into the net but Edenilson saved his team-mate's blushes with a header five minutes later to wrap up Udinese's victory and send them into the fourth round.

In Turin, an own goal from Salvador Ichazo gave Pescara the lead in the 17th minute but Torino were ahead at the break following goals to Daniele Baselli and Afriyie Acquah.

Maximiliano Lopez and Josef Martinez added goals after the interval for Torino.

Carpi found it more difficult to dismiss former Serie B rivals Livorno on Sunday, with Ryder Matos' brace in extra time seeing the Modena province club advance.