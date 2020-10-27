Coronavirus wrap: Gianni Infantino tests positive as more games are postponed

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has tested positive for Covid-19, while a number of games in the English Football League have been wiped out because of the virus.

Infantino, 50, reported “mild symptoms” and immediately placed himself in self-isolation, where he will remain for at least 10 days, the world governing body said on Tuesday afternoon.

FIFA added in its statement: “All people who came into contact with the FIFA president during the last few days have been informed accordingly and they are being requested to take the necessary steps.

Gianni Infantino has gone into self-isolation after contracting the virus (Nick Potts/PA)

“FIFA sincerely wishes president Infantino a speedy recovery.”

Meanwhile, Scunthorpe’s next three games have been postponed due to their coronavirus outbreak while Accrington’s next two matches have been called off.

The Irons’ Sky Bet League Two outings against Salford, Colchester and Port Vale have been suspended.

Stanley’s Sky Bet League One visit of Plymouth this weekend and next Tuesday’s trip to Hull are also off.

Scunthorpe confirmed that eight players have tested positive and, with 10 others forced to self-isolate as a result, they are in no position to fulfil their fixtures.

A club statement said: “Following testing on Monday, a total of eight players have now tested positive for Covid-19, with a further 10 having to self-isolate due to coming into close contact with those particular players, leaving just 10 players available. As a precaution, training for the unaffected players and staff will also cease for seven days.”

Eight Stanley players also tested positive last week along with a member of staff, forcing the postponement of Saturday’s visit of Bristol Rovers.

Accrington’s game at Swindon on Tuesday night had also been cancelled following positive cases at both clubs.

An EFL statement read: “The decision follows the recent positive Covid-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate for between 10-14 days as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection.

“As a result, Saturday’s fixture against Plymouth and next Tuesday’s fixture against Hull have been suspended. The circumstances surrounding the postponements will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.”