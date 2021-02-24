Cosafa backs Dr Patrice Motsepe in Caf presidential bid

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) has pledged its support to Dr Patrice Motsepe in his bid to become the new Confederation of African Football (Caf) president.

The organisation held its annual general meeting in Johannesburg this past Sunday, with 14 Cosafa members unanimously agreeing that Motsepe was the best candidate to lead Caf into a new era of transparency and good governance.

Cosafa also confirmed Motsepe would have its backing at the Caf elective conference that will take place on 12 March in Morocco.

'Dr Motsepe is our candidate, and we endorse him fully,' Cosafa president Dr Phillip Chiyangwa said. 'We believe he has the right mix of business acumen and connections in the corporate world to lead Caf through what will be a difficult period in the coming years.

'The name of Dr Motsepe is synonymous with good governance and integrity, and he is the perfect candidate to meet the challenges football on our continent faces.

'Fifa president Gianni Infantino often talks of how unity is required in African football to move the game forward and we firmly believe Dr Motsepe can bring that.'

He added: 'His commitment to the role is obvious and the passion he clearly has for African football can never be questioned. We will go to congress [on 12 March] as a Cosafa collective and we will show unity of our own to help Dr Motsepe get elected.

'We are at a crucial stage for African football, that is quite clear, and what is required is strong and decisive leadership. That is how we will grow the game and provide the future we all want to see for African football.'