Cosmos line up stars for Scholes testimonial

The trio are among the big names set to feature for the American side, who will be coached by United legend Eric Cantona for the Old Trafford clash on August 5.

Cantona will also call on former Manchester United stars Nicky Butt and Dwight Yorke.

Manchester City full-back Wayne Bridge, Michel Salgado of Blackburn Rovers and Spurs' Brad Friedel are also set to feature, alongside Robert Pires, Sol Campbell and former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro.

Speaking last month, Scholes spoke of how much he was relishing the prospect of signing off an illustrious playing career in front of an adoring Old Trafford crowd.

"This is going to be a big night for me and my family but one which I intend to enjoy and I will savour every moment," said Scholes.

"I have spent my whole footballing life at Manchester United, so this will be an emotional farewell.

"This club is special in many ways but the fans are the best and I have always appreciated their support throughout my career.

"I hope they enjoy the night, especially seeing the Boss [Sir Alex Ferguson] and Eric battling it out in front of the dug outs."