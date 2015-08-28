Costa and Mata return for Spain qualifiers, De Gea gets the nod

Diego Costa and Juan Mata have been handed recalls to the Spain squad by Vicente del Bosque for their upcoming Euro 2016 qualifiers with Slovakia and Macedonia.

The reigning European champions host Group C leaders Slovakia – who stunningly beat Spain in the reverse fixture last October – in Oviedo a week on Saturday before an away game with Macedonia three days later.

Chelsea striker Costa has not featured since the 4-0 win over Luxembourg in a qualifier in October 2014, while Manchester United midfielder Mata's most recent appearance for his country came in a 3-0 victory against Australia in the final group stage game of a disappointing 2014 World Cup for Del Bosque's side.

Unsettled Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is included despite not featuring this season amid talk of a transfer to Real Madrid, with Del Bosque saying: "It's true that he hasn't been playing competitively, which normally is required, but we are also at the beginning of the season.

"He is active, he is training and like others who are not necessarily first-choice with their teams we think that at the moment he can come. If the situation drags on then we might have to reconsider."

Asked about Costa, he added: "He is playing well and it appears he has put his problems behind him. He is a player in whom we have a lot of confidence."

Uncapped Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico has also been selected, but there is no place for Juventus striker Alvaro Morata and Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Porto), David De Gea (Manchester United), Sergio Rico (Sevilla)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Marc Bartra (Barcelona), Juan Bernat (Bayern Munich), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid),

Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Juan Mata (Manchester United), David Silva (Manchester City), Vitolo (Sevilla).

Forwards: Diego Costa (Chelsea), Pedro (Chelsea), Paco Alcacer (Valencia)