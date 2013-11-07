Costa receives Spain call-up for first time

Costa's international future was the subject of much debate, with Spain and Brazil both eager for the prolific frontman to pledge his allegiances to them.

The 25-year-old has dual-nationality having lived in Spain for over five years, and recently stated a desire to represent the world and European champions.

Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has wasted no time in including Costa in his squad for the friendlies against Equatorial Guinea and South Africa this month.

News of Costa's inclusion was announced on the official Twitter account for Spain's national football team.