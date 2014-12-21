Costa Rica Primera: Herediano 1 Deportivo Saprissa 1

Having won the first leg last week 4-2, Saprissa travelled to Heredia knowing a draw would be enough to be crowned Torneo de Invierno champions and thanks to Deyver Vega's first-half strike, the visitors got the job done at the Estadio Eladio Rosabal Cordero.

Vega was picked out by a mammoth kick downfield from Saprissa goalkeeper Danny Carvajal in the 36th minute and burst inside from the right wing before powering a left-footed drive through the hands of Herediano gloveman Daniel Cambronero and into the net.

Herediano could have equalised in the 54th minute but Yendrick Ruiz's spot-kick was saved by Carvajal and, although Pablo Salazar struck for the home side just five minutes later, Jafet Soto's men were left to rue what might have been as Saprissa triumphed 5-3 on aggregate.

Saturday's result ensured Saprissa added the 2014-15 Invierno title to their victory in the Torneo de Verano at the end of last season.

In the first leg on December 14, Ruiz had given Herediano a sniff of the title, scoring a brace away from home, but Daniel Colindres' stoppage-time strike gave Saprissa a two-goal buffer ahead of the second match.

Saprissa were 2-0 up after just 11 minutes with Heiner Mora and Ariel Rodriguez getting on the scoresheet before Ruiz struck for the first time in the 29th minute.

A goal from Juan Bustos extended Saprissa's advantage just four minutes after half-time but Ruiz kept Herediano in the contest with a 68th-minute penalty, although a lot of his good work was undone when Colindres converted in the 95th minute.