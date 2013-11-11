Costa Rica Wrap: Herediano smash UCR

It only took five minutes for Herediano to open the scoring through Dave Myrie before Minor Diaz doubled the lead in the 20th minute.

UCR did a pull a goal back through Jameson Scott on 65 minutes but Anllel Porras restored Herediano's two-goal advantage two minutes later.

An 85th-minute penalty to Victor Nunez rounded off a comfortable victory that lifted Herediano one point clear at the top of the division on 42 points.

Second-placed Alajuelense (41 points) knocked Deportivo Saprissa (40) out of top spot with a comfortable 3-0 home win.

A first-half goal to Porfiro Lopez got Alajuelense going before the scoreline was added to in the second-half by Jerry Palacios and Johan Venegas.

Bottom-placed Belen Siglo XXI threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Cartagines.

Siglo led 2-0 at the 77th minute mark after Heiner Mora's brace but were stunned by two goals in four minutes to Cartagines.

In other matches, Puntarenas drew 1-1 with Carmelita, Santos de Guapiles overcame Perez Zeledon 2-1 and Uruguay fought out a 1-1 draw with Limon.