Costa Rica Wrap: Herediano smash UCR
Herediano continued their strong form as they thrashed UCR 4-1 in the Costa Rica Primera Division on Sunday.
It only took five minutes for Herediano to open the scoring through Dave Myrie before Minor Diaz doubled the lead in the 20th minute.
UCR did a pull a goal back through Jameson Scott on 65 minutes but Anllel Porras restored Herediano's two-goal advantage two minutes later.
An 85th-minute penalty to Victor Nunez rounded off a comfortable victory that lifted Herediano one point clear at the top of the division on 42 points.
Second-placed Alajuelense (41 points) knocked Deportivo Saprissa (40) out of top spot with a comfortable 3-0 home win.
A first-half goal to Porfiro Lopez got Alajuelense going before the scoreline was added to in the second-half by Jerry Palacios and Johan Venegas.
Bottom-placed Belen Siglo XXI threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Cartagines.
Siglo led 2-0 at the 77th minute mark after Heiner Mora's brace but were stunned by two goals in four minutes to Cartagines.
In other matches, Puntarenas drew 1-1 with Carmelita, Santos de Guapiles overcame Perez Zeledon 2-1 and Uruguay fought out a 1-1 draw with Limon.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.