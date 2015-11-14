Coupe de France Review: Bruno heads Evian through, Le Havre beaten

Gianni Bruno netted his fifth goal of the season as Evian reached the eighth round of the Coupe de France with a 1-0 away win over Consolat.

With France in mourning following terror attacks in Paris on Friday seven of Saturday's ties were postponed, but the majority went ahead as planned.

Evian, who were relegated from Ligue 1 last season, faced the potential to suffer an upset against Consolat, but former Lille and Lorient striker Bruno headed home the only goal from a superb centre by Zakariya Barouai, while the minnows were reduced to 10 late on as David Gigliotti was sent off.

Fellow Ligue 2 side Nancy also progressed from the seventh round as they beat Dinsheim 4-2, Yann Mabella netting twice in the second half to seal the promotion hopefuls' victory.

Things were not so comfortable for Le Havre, though, as they were dumped out of the competition by Saint-Omer, the minnows scoring twice in the first half on their way to a 2-0 triumph.

A total of 45 matches took place on Saturday with plenty of goals on offer; nine of them came as Dijon thrashed Veyle Saone 9-0, while Orleans cruised past Sauveur 7-0.