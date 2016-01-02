Coupe de France Review: Reims stunned by Chambly as Troyes squeeze through

Third-tier Championnat National side Chambly sprung a major Coupe de France shock in the round of 64 as Wilfried Louisy-Daniel fired a first-half hat-trick to help sink Ligue 1 club Reims 4-1.

Olivier Guegan's men will turn their attention back to a relegation scrap having been humiliatingly put to the sword by Louisy-Daniel, who had two goals inside nine minutes and headed home to complete an astonishing treble before the interval.

Worse was to come as Youcef Touati added a fourth three minutes after the restart and Reims' misery was long established by the time Nicolas de Preville scored a penalty one minute from time.

Troyes needed extra-time to see off Dunkerque 4-3, with Jessy Pi the hero for Ligue 1's bottom club.

Without a win to their name this season, Troyes led their Championnat National opponents twice during the initial 90 minutes thanks to Pi and Thiago Xavier.

Oussoumane Fofana and Stjepan Cvitkovic levelled in each half for the hosts and Malik Tchokounte had them dreaming of an upset four minutes into the additional period.

But Fabien Camus levelled two minutes later with a penalty and, five minutes before a shootout would have been required, Pi clattered home a spectacular long-range winner.

Toulouse were Ligue 1's most comfortable winners on Saturday, brushing aside Entente SSG of National 2 5-0 as Denmark international Martin Braithwaite scored a goal in each half.

High-flying Angers were 3-1 winners over Racing Besancon – Ismael Traore settling the nerves with a sixth-minute opener before Cheikh N'Doye and Charles Diers made the tie safe.

Gazelec Ajaccio, Nantes, and Bastia all progressed with 2-0 wins over Sainte-Marienne, Blanc Mesnil and Sedan respectively. Sochaux defeated Pagny Sur Moselle by the same scoreline.

Elsewhere St Malo overcame Avranches on penalties after the match finished 1-1, Concarneau beat TA Rennes 3-0 and Stade Montois of the fourth tier won 1-0 at the Championnat National's Rodeo.

Sarre Union and Niort triumphed 2-1 at Villefranche and Moulins respectively, while Granville saw off Laval by the same scoreline.