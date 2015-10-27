Coupe de la Ligue Review: Angers stunned by Miracoli winner

Ligue 1 high-flyers Angers suffered a surprise exit from the Coup de la Ligue following a 1-0 defeat to second-tier side Tours.

Angers have enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign and sit second in France's top division, but Luca Miracoli's 53rd-minute effort consigned them to defeat.

Stephane Moulin made sweeping changes to his squad with Sunday's clash with Monaco in mind, and ultimately paid the price with a loss on the road at the Ligue 2 outfit.

Elsewhere in the third round, Laval defeated Evian 5-4 on penalties, after their clash had finished 2-2.

Laval took a 2-1 lead in extra-time through Adrien Monfray and although Kevin Hoggas forced penalties for Evian, they ultimately lost the shootout.

A 59th-minute effort from Abdoulaye Doucoure sent Rennes through to the fourth round, with a 1-0 win over Bastia in the other match.