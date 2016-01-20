Courbis handed the reins at Rennes
Rolland Courbis is back in Ligue 1 management after being appointed to succeed Philippe Montanier at Rennes.
Former Montpellier coach Rolland Courbis has replaced Philippe Montanier as coach at Rennes following their Coupe de France defeat to second-tier Bourg en Bresse.
Montanier guided Rennes to sixth in the league, but saw his side throw away a lead to lose 3-1 at home to the Ligue 2 side on Tuesday and left the club the following morning.
Courbis arrived at Rennes as an advisor to president Rene Ruello last week – having stepped down at Montpellier in December – and initialy talked up the prospect of helping both Ruello and Montanier.
However, Ruello confirmed at a news conference on Wednesday that Montanier had been replaced by Courbis for the remainder of the season.
"Tomorrow's press conference will be hosted by Rolland Courbis. I saw Philippe this morning to tell him we had separated and that he was replaced by Courbis," Ruello said.
"Take note of the replacement. I will not respond to other questions."
Alongside assistant Jacques Bayle, Courbis begins his tenure with Friday's Ligue 1 visit of Gazelec Ajaccio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.