Courbis handed the reins at Rennes

Former Montpellier coach Rolland Courbis has replaced Philippe Montanier as coach at Rennes following their Coupe de France defeat to second-tier Bourg en Bresse.

Montanier guided Rennes to sixth in the league, but saw his side throw away a lead to lose 3-1 at home to the Ligue 2 side on Tuesday and left the club the following morning.

Courbis arrived at Rennes as an advisor to president Rene Ruello last week – having stepped down at Montpellier in December – and initialy talked up the prospect of helping both Ruello and Montanier.

However, Ruello confirmed at a news conference on Wednesday that Montanier had been replaced by Courbis for the remainder of the season.

"Tomorrow's press conference will be hosted by Rolland Courbis. I saw Philippe this morning to tell him we had separated and that he was replaced by Courbis," Ruello said.

"Take note of the replacement. I will not respond to other questions."

Alongside assistant Jacques Bayle, Courbis begins his tenure with Friday's Ligue 1 visit of Gazelec Ajaccio.