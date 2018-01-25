Coutinho on Barcelona bench for Espanyol visit
Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has left Philippe Coutinho on the bench for Espanyol's visit, with the Brazilian awaiting his debut.
Philippe Coutinho has been named on the bench for Barcelona's Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg with Espanyol as he nears his debut for the Catalan giants.
The Brazil international joined Barca from Liverpool at the start of the month in a club-record deal potentially worth a reported €160million.
He was already suffering with a thigh problem upon signing, with Barca expecting him to miss three weeks of action.
But, having been named in the squad for the first time, the 25-year-old could make his Blaugrana bow from the bench against Espanyol, who visit Camp Nou with a 1-0 lead.
Fellow new signing Yerry Mina is also among the Barca substitutes for the first time following his switch from Palmeiras.
Substitutes: 1. Ter Stegen 14. Coutinho 15. Paulinho 17. Paco Alcacer 19. Digne 21. Andre Gomes 24. Yerry Mina January 25, 2018
