Cove Rangers maintain 10-point lead after victory over Brechin

Cove Rangers maintained their 10-point lead in Ladbrokes League Two with a 3-2 win over bottom side Brechin as Mitchell Megginson scored twice.

Megginson opened the scoring after 13 minutes from the penalty spot and netted the second three minutes after the break.

Jamie Masson made it 3-0 six minutes later before Martin Scott pulled a goal back just past the hour and then added a late penalty but the home side hung on for the win.

Second-placed Edinburgh City kept up the pressure with a 3-0 home win over struggling Albion Rovers who were reduced to 10 men just 13 minutes into the game.

Nicholas McAllister was shown a straight red card after conceding a penalty which Blair Henderson converted and Danny Handling got Edinburgh’s second with 65 minutes gone.

Two minutes later Alex Harris got the home side’s third to complete the scoring.

Elgin moved up to fourth with a 3-1 victory against Stirling Albion, with Smart Osadolor giving the home side the lead after 21 minutes.

David Wilson equalised six minutes later but Kane Hester and an Archie MacPhee penalty had the home side well in control before the break and they went on to claim all three points.

Queen’s Park had Craig Slater sent off in second half stoppage time and slipped to fifth following a 0-0 draw at Stenhousemuir.

Cowdenbeath remain third despite being held goalless as Annan.