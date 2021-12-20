Covid rules Pablo Mari and Albert Sambi Lokonga out of Sunderland clash

Arsenal have Pablo Mari and Albert Sambi Lokonga absent due to Covid-19 for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Sunderland.

Sead Kolasinac (ankle) is also missing against the League One side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to be missing from the squad once again. The forward has not been involved in the last three games following internal disciplinary action and is not likely to be recalled.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has a major doubt over midfielder Leon Dajaku.

The 20-year-old German had to be helped from the pitch at Ipswich on Saturday after suffering a contact injury and is to undergo an X-ray, although replacement Denver Hume came through unscathed on his return from an ankle problem.

Full-back Dennis Cirkin and midfielder Corry Evans are closing in on full fitness, but Johnson has revealed one unnamed player has tested positive for Covid-19 and will have to self-isolate as a result.

Arsenal provisional squad: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Gabriel, Tomiyasu, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Xhaka, Lacazette, Martinelli, Leno, Holding, Tavares, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Elneny, Pepe, Aubameyang, Nketiah, Balogun.

Sunderland provisional squad: Hoffmann, Doyle, Flanagan, Wright, Neil, Hume, Gooch, Winchester, Broadhead, Stewart, Pritchard, Patterson, Cirkin, Younger, Alves, Evans, Embleton, O’Brien, Kimpioka.