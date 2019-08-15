Furious fan flies from South Korea to Sweden to grill Cristiano Ronaldo – and it doesn't go well

The incident came on the back of Juve’s 3-3 friendly draw with Team K-League in the Korean capital at the end of July, when former Manchester United and Real Madrid icon Ronaldo failed to make it off the substitutes' bench.

His no-show enraged fans who had turned up to see the Portuguese superstar in action, and the K-League accused the Italian champions of “deception” – a claim that was shot down by Juve.

A criminal complaint was filed against Ronaldo, Juventus and the South Korean agency that organised the fixture, and a police investigation is underway – but one fan took matters into his own hands by following Ronaldo to Stockholm.

Juventus were in the Swedish capital for the International Champions Cup last week, when the former Real Madrid forward was confronted by supporter Kwak Ji-hyuk in the lobby of his hotel.

Kwak, who posted a lengthy video of the meeting on his YouTube channel that has reached almost three million views, shouted in English: “Why didn’t you play in Korea?”

The question was ignored but Kwak made several more efforts to get Ronaldo’s attention, including holding up a sign in Portuguese.

"Even when I put the sign right in front of his eyes, I was utterly ignored," Kwak says in the video.

"You are so nice to your fans here but why did you do that to us?" he added.

South Korean reports claim that Kwak intends to take his protest further by flying to Italy next month for another confrontation with Ronaldo.

