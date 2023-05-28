Cristiano Ronaldo left empty-handed as Al Ittihad beat Al Nassr to Saudi league title
Al Nassr were top of the Saudi Pro League when the Portuguese joined in January, but have been beaten to the title by Nuno's side
Cristiano Ronaldo's first season in Saudi Arabia has ended without a trophy after his side Al Nassr were beaten to the Saudi Pro League by Al Ittihad on Saturday.
Ronaldo did not score and was substituted after 84 minutes of Al Nassr's 1-1 draw against Al Ettifaq.
That result left his side five points behind Al Ittihad with one round of the competition remaining, with Nuno Espirito Santo's side crowned champions after they won 3-0 away to Al Feiha.
Since moving from Manchester United in January, Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 16 league games for Al Nassr, making him the fifth highest scorer in the competition despite only joining halfway through the season.
But the outcome of the Saudi Pro League will be a disappointment for Ronaldo, given that Al Nassr were top of the table when he joined them earlier this year.
Meanwhile, it is a second trophy in Saudi Arabia for former Wolves and Tottenham manager Nuno, who also led Al Ittihad to the Saudi Super Cup last year.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
