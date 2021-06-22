Croatia vs Scotland line-ups: Who's playing in today's Euro 2020 group stage game?
By Conor Pope
Billy Gilmore is out – but here's the Croatia vs Scotland line-ups for the Euro 2020 Group D match
The Croatia vs Scotland line-ups are out, and we're in Glasgow this evening for the Euro 2020 Group D game.
Both sides are on one point going into this final group stage game, knowing that a win for either of them will be enough to take them through to the next round – and a drawer won't be enough.
The game kicks off at 8pm UK time on ITV and you can find a Croatia vs Scotland live stream here.
Here are the line-ups:
Croatia line-up
GK: Livakovic,
DF: Juranovic
DF: Lovren
DF: Vida
DF: Gvardiol
MF: Perisic
MF: Kovacic
MF: Brozovic
MF: Vlasic
AM: Modric
FW: Petkovic
Substitutes: Vrsaljko, Barisic, Caleta-Car, Brekalo, Kramaric, L Kalinic, Budimir, Pasalic, Rebic, Badelj, Sluga, Ivanusec
GUIDE Euro 2020 live stream: How to watch every game in the tournament, from anywhere in the world
Scotland line-up
GK: Marshall
DF: O’Donnell
DF: McTominay
DF: Hanley
DF: Tierney
DF: Robertson
MF: Armstrong
MF: McGregor
AM: McGinn
FW: Dykes
FW: Adams
Substitutes: Gordon (GK), McLaughlin (GK), Christie, Fleck, Gallagher, Cooper, Turnbull, Nisbet, Fraser, Patterson, Forrest, McKenna.
Full Scotland Euro 2020 squad and profile
Your Scotland team taking on Croatia at Hampden this evening.Let's do this.#EURO2020 | #SCO pic.twitter.com/aUXZUndh5XJune 22, 2021
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.