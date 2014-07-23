Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro bid for Robinho

Robinho has been expected to leave Milan and sign for future MLS club Orlando City but his agent has claimed Cruzeiro and Mineiro have also submitted bids.

To further confuse the situation, Orlando City majority owner Flavio Augusto da Silva insisted on Brazilian radio that the negotiations with Robinho should be "resolved" in 10 days, as the American club, which will join MLS in 2015, look to reunite the Brazilian striker with former Milan team-mate Kaka.

"There are several clubs that are talking," Marisa Alija Ramos told superesportes.com.br.

"We have proposals from Atletico and Cruzeiro. We are looking at these proposals and analysing.

"What is interesting are the working conditions that the clubs offer. The salary is important, this is obvious, but [we] also weigh the working environment and the attitude of the club."

Despite Ramos' claims, Da Silva remains confident he will bring Robinho to the MLS.

If the 30-year-old striker signs with Orlando City he will need a loan deal at another club to keep fit, just as Kaka is set to spend the rest of 2014 with Sao Paulo in Brazil's Serie A.

"The player [Robinho] should be registered in the same way as Kaka and I think within 10 days the situation should be resolved," Da Silva told Radio Globo.

According to Da Silva, Robinho has asked to be loaned to his former Brazilian club Santos but it appears that will not work financially for Orlando City.

"If it depended on him, he would only choose to play for Santos," the Brazilian businessman said.

"The desire of the player is important to me but there are financial issues and other clubs are interested."