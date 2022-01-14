Crystal Palace to subsidise Hartlepool fans’ travel costs for FA Cup clash

Crystal Palace have offered to subsidise travel costs for Hartlepool fans heading to the capital for the FA Cup fourth-round tie between the clubs.

The Premier League side are due to host Pool at Selhurst Park on February 5, and their generosity means supporters can complete the 577-mile round trip on official coaches for just £12.50 each.

Chief operating officer Stephen Hobin told the club’s official website: “During my conversations this week with Phil Alexander, CEO of Crystal Palace, Phil informed me that the club would like to contribute in some way to subsidise the official coach travel for our forthcoming FA Cup fixture at Selhurst Park.

“It goes without saying that as a League Two club, newly promoted back to the EFL, we were naturally disappointed to not be selected for live broadcast and benefit from the substantial fees offered to those clubs fortunate enough to be selected.

“This kind of gesture restores your faith in the football family and we are all very much looking forward to what will be a very special occasion for the many thousands of Poolies who will make the trip south. Thanks once again to all at Crystal Palace FC.”