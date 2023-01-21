Crystal Palace's David Ozoh becomes club's youngest-ever Premier League debutant

Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh came on as a late substitute against Newcastle on Saturday to become the club's youngest-ever Premier League debutant.

Ozoh, who joined the youth ranks at the south London club at the age of eight, came on to replace Odsonne Edouard in the 90th minute.

"Congratulations, David Ozoh," Palace said in a tweet posted after the goalless draw at Selhurst Park.

"After progressing through the ranks in the Academy, since the age of 8, today you made history as our youngest ever Premier League debutant, aged just 17 years, 7 months & 20 days."

Congratulations, David Ozoh ❤️💙 After progressing through the ranks in the Academy, since the age of 8, today you made history as our youngest ever @premierleague debutant, aged just 17 years, 7 months & 20 days 👏 #CPFC | @CPFCAcademy pic.twitter.com/wHca0QLblHJanuary 21, 2023 See more

“It was good for him to get involved," Palace manager Patrick Vieira told reporters in his press conference after the game.

"He’s been training with the first-team the last couple of weeks. Even last year, he spent time with us. He has shown he has the attributes to become a Premier League player."