Crystal Palace's David Ozoh becomes club's youngest-ever Premier League debutant
Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh came off the bench in the last minute against Newcastle to make history for the London club
Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh came on as a late substitute against Newcastle on Saturday to become the club's youngest-ever Premier League debutant.
Ozoh, who joined the youth ranks at the south London club at the age of eight, came on to replace Odsonne Edouard in the 90th minute.
"Congratulations, David Ozoh," Palace said in a tweet posted after the goalless draw at Selhurst Park.
"After progressing through the ranks in the Academy, since the age of 8, today you made history as our youngest ever Premier League debutant, aged just 17 years, 7 months & 20 days."
Congratulations, David Ozoh ❤️💙 After progressing through the ranks in the Academy, since the age of 8, today you made history as our youngest ever @premierleague debutant, aged just 17 years, 7 months & 20 days 👏 #CPFC | @CPFCAcademy pic.twitter.com/wHca0QLblHJanuary 21, 2023
“It was good for him to get involved," Palace manager Patrick Vieira told reporters in his press conference after the game.
"He’s been training with the first-team the last couple of weeks. Even last year, he spent time with us. He has shown he has the attributes to become a Premier League player."
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
