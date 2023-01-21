Crystal Palace's David Ozoh becomes club's youngest-ever Premier League debutant

By Ben Hayward
published

Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh came off the bench in the last minute against Newcastle to make history for the London club

Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh makes his Premier League debut against Newcastle at the age of 17 years, seven month and 20 days.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Crystal Palace midfielder David Ozoh came on as a late substitute against Newcastle on Saturday to become the club's youngest-ever Premier League debutant.

Ozoh, who joined the youth ranks at the south London club at the age of eight, came on to replace Odsonne Edouard in the 90th minute.

"Congratulations, David Ozoh," Palace said in a tweet posted after the goalless draw at Selhurst Park.

"After progressing through the ranks in the Academy, since the age of 8, today you made history as our youngest ever Premier League debutant, aged just 17 years, 7 months & 20 days."

“It was good for him to get involved," Palace manager Patrick Vieira told reporters in his press conference after the game.

"He’s been training with the first-team the last couple of weeks. Even last year, he spent time with us. He has shown he has the attributes to become a Premier League player."

Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.