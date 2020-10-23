CT City sign Zulu from Zanaco

Cape Town City have announced the signing of winger Charles Zulu from Zambia Super League giants Zanaco FC.

The 24-year-old became the club's seventh signing ahead of the 2020-21 campaign after putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.

The Zambian international will now further bolster Jan Olde Riekerink's already impressive attacking options, which includes Aubrey Ngoma, Surprise Ralani and Craig Martin.

'Cape Town City is delighted to announce the acquisition of Zambian international winger Charles Zulu. City and Zanaco have reached a transfer agreement, which sees Zulu sign a four-year deal till June 2024,' the statement read.

The Citizens also confirmed the signing of Ghanaian striker Prince Opoku Agyemang after he signed a one-year contract with an option to extend until 2024.