Cuadrado thrilled with Juventus fans' welcome

Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado hailed Juventus as one of Europe's best teams, as he arrived in Turin ahead of his medical with the Serie A club on Tuesday.

Juventus are set to confirm Cuadrado as a loan signing from Chelsea, with the 27-year-old having been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge throughout the current transfer window.

Fans of Juventus flocked to Milan Malpensa Airport on Monday to welcome Cuadrado to Italy, and the former Fiorentina midfielder claimed it was a pleasant surprise.

"I didn't expect it but it was a great welcome and something that spurs you on perform well," he told Juventus' website.

"Juventus are a great team and one of the best in Europe. We've got everything it takes to fight for the Scudetto [Serie A championship] and we hope to defend our title.

"I'm here to give 100 per cent, work hard and prepare well for every game."

Cuadrado has played just one game for Chelsea this season, coming off the bench in their 3-0 loss at Manchester City, and if his loan deal goes through, he will temporarily depart Stamford Bridge with only 13 league appearances and four starts.

During his time at Fiorentina, the Colombia international played 85 Serie A matches and scored 20 goals.