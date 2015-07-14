Cuba v Guatemala: Sopegno's men eye last eight

Guatemala and Cuba are eyeing the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarter-finals ahead of their clash on Wednesday.

Ivan Sopegno's Guatemala performed admirably to draw 1-1 against Mexico in their second Group C outing.

While they are unlikely to finish in the top two in the group, and Cuba cannot, progressing as one of the third-placed teams is a possibility for both sides.

Panama are currently the best third-placed side on three points, with El Salvador (2) and Guatemala (1) behind them.

The best two will advance to the last eight.

Sopegno seemingly set his team up to earn a point against Mexico, and their stubborn defensive performance earned them a deserved point.

But a draw will not be enough at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Missing for Guatemala is midfielder Jose Manuel Contreras, who saw red against Mexico.

And winning appears to be a problem for Guatemala, having tasted victory in just one of their past 11 matches.

They do at least have a winning record over Cuba, who they have beaten five times in 11 meetings.

Captain Carlos Ruiz, who scored against Trinidad and Tobago in a 3-1 loss to open their campaign, will be critical for Guatemala.

Cuba are bottom of Group C, point-less, goalless and carrying a goal difference of -8.

A victory and they may yet advance, but their form has suggested they are no closer to a win.

A troubled preparation, which included coach Raul Gonzalez Triana and six players encountering visa issues, has impacted their performances.