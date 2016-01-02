Curtis back Williams to topple Rooney

Interim Swansea City manager Alan Curtis has backed captain Ashley Williams to get the better of Manchester United skipper Wayne Rooney when the two teams meet on Saturday.

Swansea have been something of a bogey team for United under Louis van Gaal, and Curtis believes a strong performance from Williams at Old Trafford could send the Premier League visitors - just two points clear of the relegation zone - onto another famous result against the 20-time league champions.

Curtis and Co. have won three consecutive fixtures against United, all by a 2-1 scoreline.

"Ash has got a big-game mentality, Curtis said.

"We played last Saturday and Monday and we had to take Leon [Britton] and Angel [Rangel] out of the side at Palace to try to protect them for games down the line.

"Ash has played against Rooney before, and they will face each other in the summer.

"Rooney has come in for a little bit of stick lately but he's been a great player and still is.

"Manchester United need Rooney to be at his best. Like Ash, he's their leader and it will be a big tussle between those two."

United are winless in eight games in all competitions and need three points to stay in touch with the top four, while Swansea have avoided defeat in their last three matches but remain at the wrong end of the table in 17th position.