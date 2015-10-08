Daley Blind: My father should not be fired if Netherlands fail to qualify

Manchester United defender Daley Blind feels that his father Danny does not deserve to be sacked as Netherlands coach if the Dutch fail to qualify for Euro 2016.

Blind senior replaced Guus Hiddink as the man in charge earlier this year following Holland's disappointing performances, but Oranje are in danger of missing out on next year's showpiece in France after collecting just one point from their first two games under new management.

Netherlands need Turkey to slip up in their last two Group A games, while the Dutch need to beat both Kazakhstan and Czech Republic to have a chance of reaching the playoffs.

However, Blind believes that his dad should remain head coach regardless on the outcome of their next two matches.

"It is a difficult question, but I think the coach should stay on after Euro 2016, even if we fail to qualify," Blind told De Telegraaf.

"I always support the national team coach. I did so when Louis van Gaal was in charge, I did so when Guus Hiddink was the coach and I do the same with my father.

"Let's not forget that he started the job at a rather complicated moment.

"I knew that he would be criticised when he became national team coach. I know how things work in the world of football and with the press.

"I don't let those kinds of things distract me, though, and neither does my father."

Netherlands meet Kazakhstan on Saturday, before hosting Czech Republic three days later.