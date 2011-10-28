Dalglish and Wenger deny racism problems

In the wake of accusations made against Liverpool's Luis Suarez and Chelsea and England captain John Terry, both Liverpool boss Kenny Dalglish and Arsenal's Arsene Wenger on Friday said racism was not widespread.

Dalglish told reporters: "I don't think it is prevalent in the game here and it certainly isn't at this football club."

Wenger said: "I do not think that, in sport, racism is basically a problem because you are rewarded on merit. However, in society I still think there is some job to do and we are not at the end of it.

"But in sport, overall, I don't think it is a problem."

Dalglish added that he hoped the case against Uruguayan striker Suarez, following allegations that he racially abused Manchester United's French defender Patrice Evra, will be concluded swiftly.

He said: "For me, I don't see racism as far as this football club is concerned, apparent in any way, shape or form. We have got a case going on ourselves which seems to be dragging its feet.

"We would rather have it done and dusted, out in the open, and whoever is the guilty party, whether it's the person who said it or the accuser, get their due punishment.

"We look forward to the case coming to a conclusion."

Chelsea host Arsenal on Saturday with Terry likely to return after missing their midweek League Cup win at Everton.

Terry, with full support from his club, has denied racially abusing Anton Ferdinand during Chelsea's defeat at Queens Park Rangers last Sunday. Suarez has similarly denied Evra's accusations.

Anton Ferdinand is the brother of Terry's predecessor as England captain Rio Ferdinand.

The Football Association are investigating both alleged incidents.