Damning Manchester United sale update released, with one player set to sign contract: report

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is still fighting through problems at Old Trafford

Manchester United say every first-team squad player is available for transfer, should the correct price arrive.

Ruben Amorim - ranked at no.11 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - is still battling to find some level of consistency at Old Trafford, after he took over from Erik ten Hag back in November.

It hasn't all been plain-sailing for the 39-year-old so far, with the future of Marcus Rashford now veering its ugly head. The futures of Antony, Victor Lindelof, Altay Bayindir, Kobbie Mainoo and Casemiro have also been discussed, as high wages continue to cause huge problems at the club.

Marcus Rashford looks dejected during a Manchester United game against Liverpool in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Manchester Evening News, not a single player at the club is deemed safe when it comes to their future.

Four players, including Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana were the only players deemed not for sale as United prepared for the transfer window towards the end of last season, but that has now changed following a poor 2024/25 campaign.

Kobbie Mainoo is awaiting terms of a fresh deal at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands winger Amad is currently completing media duties regarding his new contract at the club, which will see him tied down until at least 2030.

However, the likes of Jadon Sancho, Casemiro, Rashford, Antony, Lindelof and Luke Shaw could all be sold this year if the correct fee arrives. Sancho is expected to join Chelsea on a permanent deal upon the expiry of his current loan deal.

"It's not looking great for both Marcus' future at the club, but for Manchester United keeping him either," said Gary Neville recently when speaking on Sky Sports. "I suspect it's getting to that point in the journey where it looks like it's got an inevitable ending."

Manchester United spent over £200m on player signings in the summer with only Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui impressing for the most part. Joshua Zirkzee's future at the club also remains uncertain for now.

In FourFourTwo's view, the summer of 2025 will be a huge step for Manchester United to once again rid the squad of wasted and ageing talent. We expect at least 10-12 outgoings.

The Red Devils travel to Arsenal this weekend in the third round of the FA Cup. Click here to find out how you can watch the game live, and in full, from anywhere in the world.