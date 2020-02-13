Dani Ceballos explains why he chose Arsenal over Liverpool last summer

Dani Ceballos has revealed that he turned down a loan move to Liverpool because he does not believe he would suit Jurgen Klopp's style of play.

Ceballos is currently on a season-long loan at Arsenal, having arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid last summer.

The midfielder has struggled for game time, however, making just seven starts in the Premier League.

But Ceballos insists he does not regret his decision to spend the 2019/20 campaign in north London, despite the fact he also attracted interest from Liverpool last summer.

"I was proud to have a club like Liverpool after me, but I chose Arsenal because of Unai Emery and how he was with me. Right now, I wouldn't fit in at Liverpool very well," he told Marca.

"Unai was key to me being at Arsenal. I went to play at a club like Arsenal because, apart from the fact that it's a massive club, Unai practically came to my house to tell me that he loved me as a player, that he's been in love with me since I played for Betis.

"The confidence of a coach is key to giving your best performance. Unai told me that I would be important with him at Arsenal and I didn't have any doubts about going there.

"Klopp is a great coach but you have to look at the playing philosophy of each team. Right now, my style of play wouldn't fit in the best possible way in a team like Liverpool. Still, being linked to the best teams just shows I am doing things right.

"I'm a football player with a great vision for the game and I think in recent years I've improved my defending too. I work hard on the pitch and I have the quality to make that final pass.

"These days coaches want complete players, whereas before it was all about having quality and attacking. Now, No.10s have virtually disappeared in football. You have to be more complete, quality has to be accompanied by the physical side.

"The most difficult thing in football is to have quality, the physical side can be improved with hard work and dedication day by day - I think the Premier League is going to give me many things that I didn't have before."

Arsenal return to Premier League action against Newcastle this weekend.

