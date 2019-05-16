Manchester United close in on first summer signing after failing to land top target

The Evening Standard has reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to sign the Wales international imminently and is urging the club to get their transfer business done early.

Swansea will receive a fee in the region of £15-20 million with add-ons for the 21-year-old, who impressed with four goals and nine assists in the Championship this season.

However, a move for Sancho is set to be postponed until at least next summer as Dortmund refuse to consider a sale of the England forward.

United are understood to be willing to pay £80 million for the 19-year-old, but the Bundesliga side aren’t under pressure to sell having already raised £58 million from the deal that will take Christian Pulisic to Chelsea.

