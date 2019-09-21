Daniel Levy reassures Tottenham fans that refinancing stadium debt will NOT affect transfer plans

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has reassured the club’s fans that the decision to refinance the debt on their new stadium will not affect their transfer plans.

Spurs moved into their new north London home last season, having left White Hart Lane at the end of the 2016/17 campaign.

The initial plan was for Tottenham to pay back loans totalling £637m by April 2022, but in the last few months Levy has decided to convert the debt into bonds, allowing the club to stagger their repayments.

However, the long-serving chairman insists that this change of approach will not affect Tottenham’s ability to compete in the transfer market.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side spent around £145m in the summer, although they did recoup upwards of £30m from the sales of players such as Vincent Janssen, Kieran Trippier and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

That outlay represented a huge increase on their activity 12 months previously, when Spurs failed to make a single signing ahead of a season in which they reached the Champions League final.

There was some concern among supporters that the refinancing of the stadium debt would see Tottenham again minimise their transfer spending, but Levy says this is not the case.

“[The refinancing] will have no ­bearing on how we run the club… and no bearing on those types of short-term movements [such as transfers],” he told the Financial Times.

“We could easily have spent more money on players [in recent years]. Who knows if that would have brought us more success or not? The right approach is to build from the bottom up. There is no quick fix to becoming a much more significant global club.

“I understand, as I am a fan, clearly you want to win on the pitch. But we have been trying to look at this slightly differently, in that we want to make sure we ensure an infrastructure here to stand the test of time.”

Tottenham will be looking to bounce back from Tuesday’s 2-2 draw with Olympiacos when they face Leicester on Saturday.

